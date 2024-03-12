Elephant sanctuary is the answer to mahouts’ livelihood: Jaya Ahsan

Jaya Ahsan's skills and movies have garnered critical acclaim and popularity and made her a renowned actress in both Bangladeshi and Indian Bengali cinema. She holds a record for receiving the National Film Award five times in Bangladesh and the Filmfare Award three times in India. Additionally, she has ventured into Bollywood. She also gained international attention for her role in an Iranian movie, marking her debut in the international arena.

In addendum to her acting career, Jaya Ahsan is known for her deep affection for animals and is actively involved in advocating for their rights. She has been vocal about the welfare of animals and has campaigned for their rights. Due to her pronounced efforts, the High Court recently issued orders regarding the prohibition of the use of elephants in recreational activities.

Jaya Ahsan elaborated more about these issues in a chat with The Daily Star.

Urging people to consider issues often overlooked, the actress stated, "It is important to be mindful of our surroundings. I have confidence in the newer generation – in their inherent humane qualities. After all, humane qualities make a person human. Displaying compassion and care towards animals, including the stray dogs and cats seen on the streets, is a shared responsibility that aligns with our humanity."

"If you look at the streets, you will find mistreatment of elephants on the streets, particularly in the context of extortion. For over a year and a half, I have been trying to address this issue. The culmination of my efforts resulted in a significant decision, notably due to the crucial verdict handed down by the High Court – thanks to Amil bhai and Saqeb."

"The stunts or labor that elephants are usually exploited for are extremely challenging and unethical. These animals get separated from their mothers at a young age and subjected to harsh training methods, reminiscent of medieval practices. Such barbarism has no place in modern Bangladesh. Employing elephants to extort money, perform tricks, and engage in other various activities is not only illegal but also morally reprehensible," conveyed Jaya.

"Many a time, elephants have tragically lost their lives due to being exploited. In response, we appealed to the Forest Department and pursued legal action through the court. Obtaining the verdict was essential, and we are pleased with the outcome. Barrister Saqeb Mahbub and his team, along with Rakibul Haque Amil, have played instrumental roles in this effort. Now, the next step is to ensure that the verdict is effectively implemented," the actress explained.

"The use of elephants, even under personal licenses, is now prohibited. Licenses for such purposes will not be granted."

"Elephants have even been utilised for weddings, commercial ventures, and political events. However, with the recent prohibition, these practices will come to an end. The collaboration between the Forest Department and various NGOs has been instrumental in this change. Many countries, including Thailand and Bhutan, have established elephant sanctuaries, which serve as models for conservation efforts. Such initiatives are deemed necessary to protect these majestic animals."

"Some may question what those who work with elephants (mahout) will do now. With the establishment of elephant sanctuaries, they can transition to working in these protected environments. These sanctuaries can provide opportunities for caretakers and elephant handlers to continue their work more ethically and sustainably."

"It is imperative to protect nature for our well-being. Failure to do so could lead to disastrous consequences for humanity. Loving and respecting animals is not just a moral imperative but also essential for our collective survival," concluded the impassioned actress.