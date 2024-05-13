Dance exponent Dulal Talukdar passes away

Legendary Bangladeshi dance maestro Dulal Talukdar, a prominent figure in the international dance community, has passed away in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

The 74-year-old, a distinguished teacher at Bulbul Lalitakala Academy and Harvard School of Dance, succumbed to a cardiac arrest at his residence in the Medford city outskirts on Saturday, May 11.

Talukdar, who had been battling various illnesses for an extended period, leaves behind his wife Sabiha Talukdar, two daughters, and a legacy of artistic brilliance.

Born in Kolkata in 1946, Dulal Talukdar relocated to Dhaka after the partition in 1947, settling in Thakurpara, Komlapur. His early years were marked by a keen interest in music and dance, nurtured by his elder brother, the renowned storyteller and former Election Commissioner, Mahbub Talukdar. Among his siblings are also Moshior Rahman Talukdar and Tamal Talukdar. Dulal Talukdar's creative compositions in dance were characterized by deep care, dedication, and a profound artistic sense, showcased in his autobiography "Ami Dulal Talukdar."

His journey into the world of dance began with enrollment in the inaugural batch of Bulbul Lalitakala Academy. Under the guidance of eminent dance guru Ajit Sanyal, Talukdar commenced his training in dance in July 1955, alongside his classmates Mandira Nandi, Dulal Talukdar himself, and Rahija Khanam Jhunu. In 1963, he completed his Matriculation from Nawabpur School and enrolled at Dhaka College.

Subsequently, he immersed himself in the study and discussion of dance both domestically and internationally. Throughout the late 20th century, Talukdar participated in dance presentations across nearly 20 countries, gracing events attended by dignitaries such as Queen Elizabeth II of England, Shah Pahlavi of Iran, and Premier Zhou Enlai of China.

In March 1974, Dulal Talukdar settled permanently in the United States. There, he worked as a dance teacher and trainer at various institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston University, and the renowned folk dance group "Mandala" He was associated with Harvard University's School of Dance for an extended period.

He had the honor of performing in the presence of luminaries like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Mehedi Hasan, Sitara Devi, Uday Shankar, and Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Dulal Talukdar's artistic contributions have left an indelible mark on the global dance scene, elevating the cultural essence of Bangladesh on the international stage.