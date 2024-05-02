Pioneering rock’n’roll guitarist Duane Eddy dies at 86

Rock 'n' roll icon Duane Eddy, celebrated for his pioneering guitar work that shaped the sound of the late 1950s and early 1960s, passed away at the age of 86 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Eddy's wife, Deed Abbate, confirmed that the Grammy-winning musician died of cancer at Williamson Health hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

Recognised for his distinctive "Twang" sound, Eddy's influence on the guitar landscape was profound. His hits like "Rebel Rouser" and the theme from "Peter Gunn" solidified his status as a rock 'n' roll guitar legend.

His legacy extends beyond his chart-topping success, as he inspired generations of musicians, from George Harrison to Bruce Springsteen, with his signature sound.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, hailed Eddy's impact on music, describing his style as "muscular and masculine, twangy and tough." Eddy's contributions to both country and rock and roll genres left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Born in Corning, New York, Eddy began his musical journey at a young age, drawing inspiration from icons like Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. He eventually found success after teaming up with producer Lee Hazlewood, who helped shape Eddy's unique sound.

Despite facing a decline in chart success during the British invasion, Eddy's influence endured, with his music featured in numerous films and TV shows. His legacy continued well into the 1980s, with his songs remaining relevant through covers and reissues.

Throughout his illustrious career, Eddy released over 50 albums and was honoured with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. His contributions to music will forever be remembered, with his iconic "Twang" sound embedded in the fabric of rock'n'roll history.