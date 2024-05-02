The Weeknd pledges $2m for humanitarian aid in Gaza

Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd, known for his humanitarian efforts, has pledged another USD 2 million from his XO Humanitarian Fund to support the initiatives of World Food Programme (WFP) in war-torn Gaza.

Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd, also the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations WFP, will provide over 1,500 metric tons of fortified wheat flour, enabling the production of more than 18 million loaves of bread to feed more than 157,000 Palestinians for one month.

Following a previous donation of USD 2.5 million from The Weeknd in December 2023, this latest contribution is continuing his impactful support. The initial funding helped provide 820 metric tons of food parcels, feeding 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks. He's now urging his fans to join in donating to support those in need in Gaza.

Till date, Tesfaye along with his partners and fans has raised over USD 6.5 million for the fund. The singer has directed USD 4.5 million specifically towards Gaza relief efforts.

Last week, the UN reported that after nearly seven months of Israeli bombardment, the WFP's Geneva office director stated, "People are unable to meet even their most basic food needs. They have exhausted all coping strategies, resorting to eating animal fodder, begging, and selling off their belongings to buy food. Some are dying of hunger."

Experts have described the situation in Gaza as verging on famine, with an estimated 30% of children under two suffering from acute malnutrition or wasting, and 70% of the population in the north facing "catastrophic" hunger.