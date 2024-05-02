TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 2, 2024 10:46 AM
Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 10:56 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

The Weeknd pledges $2m for humanitarian aid in Gaza

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 2, 2024 10:46 AM Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 10:56 AM
The Weeknd pledges $2m for humanitarian aid in Gaza
Photo: Collected

Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd, known for his humanitarian efforts, has pledged another USD 2 million from his XO Humanitarian Fund to support the initiatives of World Food Programme (WFP) in war-torn Gaza.

Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd, also the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations WFP, will provide over 1,500 metric tons of fortified wheat flour, enabling the production of more than 18 million loaves of bread to feed more than 157,000 Palestinians for one month.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Following a previous donation of USD 2.5 million from The Weeknd in December 2023, this latest contribution is continuing his impactful support. The initial funding helped provide 820 metric tons of food parcels, feeding 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks. He's now urging his fans to join in donating to support those in need in Gaza.

Till date, Tesfaye along with his partners and fans has raised over USD 6.5 million for the fund. The singer has directed USD 4.5 million specifically towards Gaza relief efforts.

Last week, the UN reported that after nearly seven months of Israeli bombardment, the WFP's Geneva office director stated, "People are unable to meet even their most basic food needs. They have exhausted all coping strategies, resorting to eating animal fodder, begging, and selling off their belongings to buy food. Some are dying of hunger."

The Weeknd donates $2.5 million to Gaza
Read more

The Weeknd donates $2.5 million to Gaza

Experts have described the situation in Gaza as verging on famine, with an estimated 30% of children under two suffering from acute malnutrition or wasting, and 70% of the population in the north facing "catastrophic" hunger.

Related topic:
The WeekndWorld Food Programme (WFP)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Australian High Commission, WFP provide protective gear for health workers

3y ago
Universal Music to pull songs from TikTok

Universal Music to pull songs from TikTok

3m ago
The Weeknd donates $2.5 million to Gaza

The Weeknd donates $2.5 million to Gaza

5m ago

Coronavirus impact: WFP distributes food among vulnerable families in Cox’s Bazar

4y ago
WFP Goodwill Ambassador Hend Sabry visits Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Arab star Sabry visits Rohingya refugee camps

4y ago
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

প্রত্যক্ষদর্শী কামেল যে বর্ণনা দিলেন গাজা গণহত্যার

গাজায় ১৭০ দিন মৃত্যুর খুব কাছাকাছি থাকার অভিজ্ঞতা নিয়ে গত ৫ এপ্রিল ঢাকায় ফেরেন বাংলাদেশে মেডিকেল কলেজে অধ্যয়নরত কামেল আবু আমশা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৩ দিনে ব্রহ্মপুত্রে পানি বেড়েছে ৮৭ সেন্টিমিটার, যমুনায় ৮৩

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification