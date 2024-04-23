Tributes pour in for late actor Waliul Haq Rumi

The Bangladeshi television industry lost a shining star yesterday with the untimely passing of Waliul Haq Rumi, a beloved actor whose talent graced the screen over the years. From his humble beginnings to his recent role in the drama series "Bokulpur", Rumi's journey was marked by versatility and dedication. Tragically, his battle with cancer, which didn't begin so long ago, reached its sombre conclusion on Monday morning (April 22).

The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer just a few months ago, leading him to initially seek treatment in Chennai, India. Then, he returned to Bangladesh and his struggle continued as he had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital city until his last days.

Rumi's journey in acting began in 1988 with the play "Kreetodash". During the same year, he made his debut in the showbiz industry with the television drama "Kon Kanoner Phool", which earned him praise for his performance. Alongside television, he has also acted in several movies. In 2009, he made his silver screen debut with the film "Doriaparer Douloti".

Amongst his notable dramas are "Suggestion Selim", "Bokashoka Tinjon", "Makeup Man", "Dhaka to Barishal", "Dhaka Metro Love", "Bap Beta Dourer Upor", "American Shaheb", "Journey by Bus", "Bakir Nam Faki", the "Jamoj" sequels, and "Comedy 420".

Rumi was last seen on-screen in the popular drama series "Bokulpur", which airs on Deepto TV.

On his untimely and unfortunate demise, actors Fazlur Rahman Babu, Chanchal Chowdhury, Shazu Khadem, Nadia Ahmed and Shahnaz Khushi paid heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Fazlur Rahman Babu

Rumi was more than just a colleague; he was a cherished friend. His departure left a void that cannot be filled. I vividly recall visiting him in the hospital just yesterday, hoping for a swift recovery. His simplicity and sincerity were rare in our industry, and his presence on set always brought joy. Rumi wasn't just a co-worker, he was family. We shared the same neighbourhood for years, and his children were like my own. His generosity and warmth will be sorely missed.

Chanchal Chowdhury

The news of Rum bhai's passing has left us all reeling. His sudden departure has robbed us of a dear friend and a talented artiste. His infectious laughter and camaraderie will be deeply missed. I can't help but wonder why he left us so soon. His absence will be felt keenly, but I pray that he finds eternal peace.

Shahnaz Khushi

Rumi's departure has left a profound emptiness in our hearts. He was not just a colleague but a pillar of support and kindness to me. He used to call me by the nickname 'Bondhu'. His humility and gentle demeanour endeared him to all who knew him. I'll miss his affectionate calls and his comforting presence. May his soul find solace in the afterlife.

Sazu Khadem

Rumi bhai's passing is a profound loss for all of us. His sudden departure has left us grappling with grief and disbelief. I remember our recent shoot together, where his spirit seemed low. Little did we know the severity of his condition. His resilience and spirit will be remembered fondly. Rest in peace, dear friend.

Nadia Ahmed

Rumi bhai's absence leaves a gaping hole in our lives. He was not just a colleague but a mentor and a friend. His unwavering support and encouragement meant the world to me. I'll miss his infectious laughter and his unwavering optimism. May he find eternal peace in the arms of the divine.

Mir Sabbir

Just when he had so much more to offer, during the prime of his acting career, Rumi bhai left us for good. Whenever I penned a new script or contemplated a new story for a new drama production, he was always on my mind, and there was always some particular character that I aligned with him.

Now that he's gone forever, he will still cross my mind every time I write new scripts. Even as I come up with new stories, his presence will linger in my thoughts. I will deeply miss him. His absence weighs heavily on my heart.

It's rare to find someone who is so genuine and good-natured as Rumi bhai. He never engaged in deceit or trickery with anyone. Rumi bhai, you are loved by all. Your relationships with everyone were genuine. Today, you've left a void in our hearts that can never be filled. May you rest in peace amongst the stars.

These heartfelt tributes paint a poignant picture of Waliul Haq Rumi's impact on those around him. Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us all.