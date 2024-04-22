Actor Waliul Haq Rumi passes away after battle with cancer

Popular television actor Waliul Haq Rumi has passed away after battling cancer. He was undergoing treatment for colon cancer at a private hospital in Dhaka. The actor succumbed to his illness in the early hours of this morning, leaving the television fraternity in mourning.

Actors like Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Shahnaz Khushi paid tribute to him on social media.

Actress Shahnaz Khushi was emotional as she reminisced about the actor, expressing to The Daily Star that Rumi Bhai was dearly loved by everyone for his friendly and warm personality.

"Rumi Bhai was diagnosed with cancer just a few months ago, and he was undergoing treatment at the time. However, I never imagined he would leave us so soon," expressed the actress.

Shahnaz Khushi also noted the familial bond they shared, mentioning that whenever they met, they addressed each other as friends rather than colleagues.

Waliul Haq Rumi hailed from Barisal. He will be laid to rest there, beside his mother's grave. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Rumi's journey in acting began in 1988 with the play "Kreetodash". During the same year, he made his debut in the showbiz industry with the television drama "Kon Kanoner Phool", which earned him praise for his performance. Alongside television, he has also acted in movies. In 2009, he made his silver screen debut with the film "Doriaparer Douloti".

Amongst his notable dramas are "Suggestion Selim", "Bokashoka Tinjon", "Makeup Man", "Dhaka to Barishal", "Dhaka Metro Love", "Bap Beta Dourer Upor", "American Shaheb", "Journey by Bus", "Bakir Nam Faki", the "Jamoj", sequels, and "Comedy 420".

Rumi was last seen on-screen in the popular drama series "Bokulpur", which airs on Deepto TV.