Actor Waliul Haq Rumi battles cancer, undergoing treatment in Dhaka

Actor Waliul Haq Rumi, known for his engaging performances in various dramas, has been battling against cancer. The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer just a month ago, leading him to initially seek treatment in Chennai, India. However, despite his return to Bangladesh, his struggle continues as he undergoes treatment at a private hospital in the capital city.

Currently, Rumi remains under the care of medical professionals in the CCU (Coronary Care Unit) of the hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for over two weeks.

Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of Actors Equity Bangladesh, confirmed the news to The Daily Star. He said, "Rumi bhai is dear to all of us, a beloved actor. Everyone will pray for him. His treatment is ongoing."

He further added, "Rumi bhai is a very simple person and a source of joy for those around him. On the sets of various productions, his cheerful demeanour has kept spirits high of everyone."

Rumi's journey in acting began in 1988 with play "Kreetodash". During the same year, he made his debut in the showbiz industry with the television drama "Kon Kanoner Phool", which earned him praise for his performance. Alongside television, he has also acted in movies. In 2009, he made his silver screen debut with the film "Doriaparer Douloti".

Amongst his notable dramas are "Suggestion Selim", "Bokashoka Tinjon", "Makeup Man", "Dhaka to Barishal", "Dhaka Metro Love", "Bap Beta Dourer Upor", "American Shaheb", "Journey by Bus", "Bakir Nam Faki", the "Jamoj" sequels, "Comedy 420", etc.

Presently, Rumi graces the screens in the popular drama series "Bokulpur," airing on Deepto TV.

Born in Borguna, Rumi is the youngest son of Azizul Haq, a freedom fighter, and Hamida Haq.