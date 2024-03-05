Bappy Chowdhury's mother passes away

Actor Bappy Chowdhury's mother, Swapna Saha, passed away on Tuesday morning (March 5) at a hospital in the capital's Mugda. She was brought back from India just a day ago, confirmed sources close to the actor's family to The Daily Star.

Swapna Saha had been suffering from peptic ulcers for years and undergoing treatment at various medical institutions in Bangladesh and India.

On the professional front, Bappy Chowdhury's most recent film was "Shatru" alongside Zahara Mitu. The actor touched a new milestone with 11 years in the film industry last October. His cinematic journey began with the movie "Bhalobashar Rong", where he shared the screen with Mahiya Mahi.

Since his debut, Bappy has graced the silver screen consistently with hits like "Jotil Prem", "Onek Sadher Moyna", "Dobir Saheber Songsar", "Sweetheart", "Nayok" and many more. The actor has a few new projects lined up, while his film "570" is awaiting release.