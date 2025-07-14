Plot afoot to oust Tarique from politics: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said that the propaganda against the party is part of a conspiracy to destroy nationalist forces in the country.

He also said there is a conspiracy to eliminate the party's acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, from politics.

"One thing must be kept in mind... the ongoing propaganda and smear campaign are driven by a very specific plot. That plot is to destroy the nationalist forces in Bangladesh. That conspiracy is to eliminate and defame the rising and potential leader [Tarique Rahman]," Fakhrul said at an event.

The event was organised on the unveiling of the book "Tarique Rahman: The Hope of Bangladesh."

"For the first time, our leader Tarique Rahman has come under attack. He has been targeted by name, and attempts have been made to malign him in various ways. This is very alarming," he added.

He also said BNP is under "cyberattack", which appears to be a deliberate effort to discredit and break down the party.

"BNP cannot be blown away with the snap of a finger. BNP has proven again and again. BNP knows how to rise from the rubble… For 15 years, it was said at every moment that the BNP was finished. Rising above greed and temptation, our BNP leaders remained united," he said.

While in prison, BNP leaders were offered money, but none of them responded -- which, he said, is the party's strength.

Fakhrul said that false campaigns against the BNP must be responded to immediately.

"I have said this repeatedly within the party, but it hasn't been given enough importance. The media landscape is changing now. It's not just newspapers or electronic media influencing us anymore -- social media is having a massive impact on people. Along with that, there is a war in the cyber world."

"I have repeatedly spoken about the need to prepare for that war. In that area, we are quite weak. This side needs to be strengthened," he added.

Fakhrul urged the youth to come forward and respond to these threats immediately.

Highlighting BNP's major weakness, Fakhrul said, "One of our biggest weaknesses is that we don't like to read. I don't know whether you will admit it or not, but studying is not something we take seriously. This needs to change. All of us have to read."

"The better we study, the stronger we can fight...."

The book "Tarique Rahman: The Hope of Bangladesh" highlights the political journey, visionary leadership, experiences during the 1/11 crackdown, political struggles, and state-building vision of Tarique.