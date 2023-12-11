Dissecting Ranbir Kapoor's styling in ‘Animal’

After much anticipation, the film, Animal, is out in theatres. The incredibly talented Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a troubled child starved of affection and validation, and slowly transforming into a violent man.

As the story progresses, Ranbir's style takes a distinctive and edgy turn, perfectly aligning with the character and the film's gritty atmosphere. His wardrobe, a carefully curated mix of streetwear, sportswear, and luxury brands is like a gateway into his character's psyche.

Long hair, motorcycle, and a leather jacket — Ranbir Kapoor has gone for the most classic look. The timeless ruggedness of the jacket paired with a plain, white T-shirt, black jeans, and combat boots creates a casual yet impactful ensemble. Added to this are accessories like a silver chain, a ring, and a pair of aviator sunglasses, completing the look.

As time passes and he slowly evolves into the 'animal', Rabir is seen in a thick, beard and longer locks. Departing from his college boy persona, he embraces a variation of monochromatic colour schemes in navy blue, black, and maroon — all playing out the increasing darkness of his character.

He stands tall in each of these outfits. His eyes are always hidden behind a pair of dark sunglasses, rejecting any chances of connecting with anyone. It's incredible to watch how big of a role this plays as the shift in his wardrobe slowly begins to reveal his unhinged mind.

During sombre moments in the film, Kapoor undergoes a transition and brings forth a more subdued look in the humble grey gilet with a black, full-size T-shirt. His character is given a sense of loneliness and melancholy by this puffer vest.

Each outfit donned by Ranbir Kapoor in this movie seems to be exceptionally thought out and purposeful, adding depth and authenticity to Kapoor's portrayal of a complex character.