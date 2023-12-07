TV & Film
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ to stream on Netflix

Photo: Collected

Following its grand theatrical release worldwide, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal" has become the talk of the town. 

Netflix has acquired the official streaming rights for the high-octane movie, which is set to release in early 2024. 

In India, films typically make their way to OTT platforms within 45 to 60 days of their theatrical release. Following its release on December 1, "Animal", featuring Ranbir and Rashmika, is anticipated to follow this trend, likely becoming available on OTT in the second or third week of January.

Reportedly, the makers are considering the festive Sankranti week, with January 14 or 15 potentially being chosen as release days, taking into account the heightened viewership during the holiday period.

Meanwhile, "Animal" has earned a whopping Rs 500 crores worldwide at the box office within six days of its release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra, amongst others.

