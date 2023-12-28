Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor for ‘hurting religious sentiment’ in viral video

A complaint has been filed in Mumbai against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, alleging that their viral Christmas celebration video has offended religious sentiments.

The video showcases Ranbir Kapoor participating in the Christmas flambé tradition, pouring spirit on pudding and briefly setting it aflame. His wife, actor Alia Bhatt, is seen beside him in the footage.

Sanjay Tiwari, who filled the complaint at Ghatkopar police station with the representation of his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, asserted that the actor "is observed pouring liquor on cake and igniting it while uttering 'Jai Mata Di' (Hail Goddess in English)."

As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the case.

"The complaint contends that in Hinduism, the fire god is traditionally invoked before other deities. However, Ranbir Kapoor and his family are accused of purposefully using intoxicants during the celebration of a different religious festival while chanting 'Jai Mata Di'," states the complaint.

The footage captures moments from Kunal Kapoor's annual Christmas brunch, attended by Ranbir, Alia, and their daughter Raha.

The duo also joined an intimate Christmas gathering at Alia's mother Soni Razdan's residence. Alia shared photos with a caption expressing gratitude, "Grateful for this bunch... grateful for so much... Merry Merry Christmas & happy always," accompanied by a Christmas tree and a black heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November of the same year.