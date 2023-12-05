‘Animal’ receives censor board approval, releasing in Bangladesh on Thursday

Ranbir Kapoor starrer film "Animal" has received censor clearance today, and the Sandeep Reddy directorial film will be released in Bangladesh on Thursday.

On December 1, the much-hyped film was released worldwide. After five days of its release, the film is being released in Bangladesh. Kibria Films is the importer of the film, and its founder Golam Kibria Lipu confirmed the news to The Daily Star.

The brutal action film, which depicts the plot of a son's obsession towards his father, has already created a storm in the Indian box office.

The film, which had a budget of Rs 200 crore, has already earned Rs 425 worldwide till date. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra, among others.