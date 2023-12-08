Tripti Dimri’s followers grow massively since ‘Animal’ released

Marking her acting debut in 2017 with the film "Poster Boys", Tripti Dimri managed to grab the audience's attention with her performances in the films like—"Bulbbul" (2020), "Qala" (2022) and her latest released "Animal".

Her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal" alongside Ranbir Kapoor raised many questions, including the allegations of provoking toxic masculinity, yet, the actress has gained millions of followers on Instagram in the last few days.

Tripti Dimri has been grabbing attention since the release on December 1, particularly due to her intimate scene in the film with Ranbir Kapoor, and the 'lick my shoe' moment with Ranbir in the film. As a result, Tripti's Instagram followers have seen a significant increase.

Over the last four weeks, Tripti's Instagram followers have surged by 320 percent, experiencing a remarkable growth of 2 million. This surge has elevated her current follower count to 2.7 million on the platform, a substantial increase from the previous month when she had around 600,000 followers.

"Animal" also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Tripti will be seen in a film with Vicky Kaushal very soon.

In an interview with India Today recently, Tripti spoke about her much-talked-about intimate scene with Ranbir. "While signing the project, Sandeep told me that there's a scene and I want to shoot it this way, but I will make it look aesthetically amazing. I want to create a Beauty and the Beast kind of image," she said.

"And this is what I have. I leave it up to you, whether you're comfortable or not comfortable, you let me know, we'll work around it is what he told me... So, when I saw the references, I was like 'wow, it's an important moment between the two characters. That made me comfortable," the actress added.

In a separate interview with The Indian Express, Tripti discussed the controversy surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' dialogue in the movie "Animal". In this specific scene, Rannvijay Singh, played by Ranbir, requests Tripti's character, Zoya, to demonstrate her love by licking his shoe, following her revelation as a mole.

Discussing the matter, Tripti expressed, "It reminded me of a valuable lesson from my acting coach, the golden rule: Never pass judgement on your character. The roles you portray, as well as those of your co-actors, all encompass the complexities of human nature, including both positive and negative aspects."