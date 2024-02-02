Shiv Rawail to helm YRF's spy film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is set to venture into uncharted territory with its first female-led spy film, featuring actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. Up-and-coming director Shiv Rawail, known for his directorial debut in the Netflix series "The Railway Men", has been tapped to carry the ambitious project, backed by YRF head Aditya Chopra.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, preparations for the untitled spy film are already underway, with filming expected to commence in the latter half of 2024. Both Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are slated to portray super agents in what promises to be an unprecedented addition to the YRF Spy Universe. The announcement comes on the heels of Alia Bhatt leading YRF's next spy venture, portraying a super agent in a 'never seen before' avatar.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Aditya Chopra feels that Shiv has all the potential to spearhead the first female spy film of his ambitious universe. Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail have been discussing the association for a while now and the plans are now on the paper."

The collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail has been in discussion for some time, and it has now materialised into a concrete plan for the groundbreaking project.

Shiv Rawail, who previously served as an assistant director on several YRF productions, made his OTT debut with "The Railway Men", which premiered on Netflix in November 2023, garnering acclaim in the digital realm.

The YRF Spy Universe initiated in 2012 with "Ek Tha Tiger" and continued with successes like "Tiger Zinda Hai", "War", "Pathaan", and "Tiger 3" and is set to expand further.

The upcoming lineup includes "War 2" featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, followed by the eagerly anticipated Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer film, marking a significant stride in the portrayal of female protagonists in the spy genre.