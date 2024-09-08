Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl today (September 8), reports India Today. The couple's first child was born at Mumbai's Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Deepika was admitted the previous evening, accompanied by her mother, Ujjala Padukone. The news of their baby's arrival quickly spread, following viral images and videos of Deepika arriving at the hospital.

Just days before the birth, the couple visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for their newborn. Dressed in a traditional green saree, Deepika was spotted with a visible baby bump as she and Ranveer, along with their families, attended the temple barefoot.

The announcement of Deepika's pregnancy came in February this year through a joint social media post featuring charming motifs of baby clothes, shoes, and balloons, with the caption "September 2024." The couple's maternity photoshoot, showcasing Deepika proudly displaying her baby bump, further highlighted their excitement.

As they embark on this new chapter, reports suggest Deepika and Ranveer may soon relocate to a new residence. They are reportedly preparing to move into a luxurious apartment in Bandra, adjacent to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic bungalow, Mannat. The new home, occupying floors 16 to 19 of the building, will also feature a private terrace once completed.

Deepika and Ranveer's love story began in 2013 during the filming of "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela". Their relationship remained private until their grand wedding at Lake Como, Italy, in December 2018, which seamlessly blended both their cultural traditions.

Regarding her career, Deepika plans to return to work in 2025 after a maternity leave that will last until March of the upcoming year. She will resume work with the sequel to "Kalki", starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. Additionally, Deepika will appear in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again", a cop drama featuring her husband Ranveer Singh as well.