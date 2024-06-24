Sonakshi and Zaheer share wedding pics, vow to respect each other’s religion

There is a saying: "Keep it private until it's permanent." Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wholeheartedly believed in that motto, never publicly expressing their relationship on social media. Despite this, their hearts were intertwined for seven years.

Although they come from different religions, their steadfast love and respect for each other ensured that both families accepted their marriage. They opted for a low-key registered marriage, and the civil ceremony took place at Sonakshi's apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday evening (June 23.)

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared beautiful pictures from their ceremony and their touching love story on their respective Instagram.

Photo: Collected

The couple has been dating for seven years, and what's even sweeter is that they fell in love on this very day all those years ago.

Dressed in matching ivory clothes, the couple looked happy as they hugged each other, with Zaheer even kissing Sonakshi's hand in a sweet moment.

One of the pictures also shows Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zaheer's father looking ecstatic as the couple made it official.

Photo: Collected

The usually tight-lipped couple shared their love story, revealing how they fell in love. The decor, featuring pastel flowers, perfectly complemented their outfits.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared that on June 23, 2017, they looked into each other's eyes and realized they were in love.

They wrote, "On this very day, seven years ago (23.06.2017), we saw love in its purest form in each other's eyes and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs, leading up to this moment. With the blessings of both our families and both our gods, we are now man and wife." They added, "Here's to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi ∞ Zaheer. 23.06.2024."

Photo: Collected

Sonakshi's best friend Huma Qureshi, her brother Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiancé Siddharth, Arpita Khan, and Aayush Sharma attended the wedding at Sonakshi's house.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, co-stars in the 2022 film "Double XL," arranged a celebratory reception following their civil wedding, inviting their celebrity friends to join in the festivities. The reception took place at Bastian, a restaurant owned by Shilpa Shetty.