Shatrughan Sinha stands by daughter Sonakshi amid interfaith marriage criticism

Since the Bollywood actress' wedding, a section of netizens and protesters have criticised Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal, labelling it as "love jihad." However, her father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, has firmly defended his daughter's choice, asserting she has done nothing "illegal."

The backlash primarily stems from Sonakshi, a Hindu, marrying Zaheer, a Muslim. Amid speculations of familial discord, Shatrughan Sinha dispelled rumours by attending the wedding, although his sons, Luv and Kush Sinha, were notably absent.

However, the right-wing group Hindu Shiv Bhawan Sena staged a protest in Patna, Shatrughan's hometown last Monday. They erected a hoarding condemning the marriage as "love jihad" and warning Shatrughan against supporting the union. The group's message advised him to consider changing his sons' names if he endorsed the marriage and cautioned Sonakshi against visiting Patna, a city she reportedly hasn't visited since childhood.

The hoarding's message stated, "The wedding is a religious conspiracy under the garb of love. It aims to cause damage to the Hindu culture. Hindu Shivbhavani Sena won't let Sonakshi Sinha enter Bihar!"

Shatrughan Sinha responded robustly to these accusations, "Lyricist Anand Bakshi had said, 'People will always have something to say, it seems to be their job to talk.' To this, I would like to add, If those who are talking are idle and jobless, then talking itself becomes their job."

"My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional. A marriage is a very personal decision between two people. No one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say, 'Go get a life. Do something useful with it.' That's all. I have nothing more to say," the actor-turned-political figure continued.

While Shatrughan Sinha made his stance clear, Luv Sinha has remained silent on his absence from the wedding. He merely stated, "I'm out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it's regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter."

A source close to the family confirmed to several Indian media, "Sonakshi's parents attended the wedding and were naturally elated about the day. However, her brothers didn't come to the wedding or the reception. Photographers didn't spot the two entering the venue, until the very end. And everyone found it to be really weird."