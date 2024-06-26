‘Stree 2’ teaser drops featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

The teaser for "Stree 2" starring Shraddha Kapoor as a power-hungry witch and Rajkummar Rao as Vicky, is now out. The Amar Kaushik directorial film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The video presents a series of bone-chilling moments featuring Flora Saini's vengeful spirit, once again hunting men in Chanderi. It also introduces Tamannaah Bhatia, a dancer in the film. The subsequent scenes depict the village men deciding to step up and hunt down Stree by teaming up.

The teaser features scenes highlighting the palpable on-screen chemistry between Rajkummar and Shraddha. It ends with Rajkummar's character, Vicky, trembling in a dark alley, hesitant to turn around. When he finally does, he is attacked by a ghost.

"This time there will be terror in Chanderi on the day of independence! The legend returns this Independence Day on August 15," Maddock Films shared on Instagram along with the teaser.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror comedy "Stree" takes place in a small town plagued by an evil spirit named Stree, who abducts men at night during the festive season.

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. The sequel is penned by Niren Bhatt, the writer of the original movie, and is backed by Vijan and Jio Studios.