TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 10, 2024 04:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 05:02 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Stree 2’ eyes record, aims to dethrone ‘Jawan’ as top Hindi grosser

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 10, 2024 04:53 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 05:02 PM
Stree 2 records | ‘Stree 2’ eyes record, aims to dethrone ‘Jawan’ as top Hindi grosser
Photo: Collected

According to the latest trade reports released on Monday, "Stree 2", starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is only Rs 4 crore away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the domestic box office, following a strong performance during its fourth weekend in theatres.

As per the filmmakers, the Amar Kaushik-directed horror-comedy has amassed a nett total of Rs 551.44 crore by Monday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The action thriller "Jawan", directed by Atlee, earned a nett total of Rs 555 crore in India in 2023. However, "Stree 2" is unlikely to surpass "Jawan's" total box office collection across all languages, which stands at Rs 643 crore nett.

The fifth instalment in Maddock Films' supernatural comedy universe, "Stree 2", kicked off its box office run on August 15 with an impressive opening day collection of Rs 64.8 crore nett. The film brought in Rs 307.8 crore nett during its first week, followed by Rs 145.8 crore nett in Week 2. 

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years
Read more

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years

In its third week, the Amar Kaushik-directed movie added another Rs 72.83 crore nett to its total. So far, "Stree 2" has earned Rs 25.01 crore nett in its fourth week.

As "Stree 2" continues its impressive streak in its fourth week, Thalapathy Vijay's "The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)" is also making waves at the box office. The Venkat Prabhu-directed action film surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office over the weekend.

Related topic:
Stree 2Rajkummar RaoShraddha Kapoor
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Akshay Kumar unveils surprising inspirations behind ‘Khel Khel Mein’ action sequences

Akshay Kumar unveils surprising inspirations behind ‘Khel Khel Mein’ action sequences

4w ago
‘Stree 2’: A fantastic fable propagating equal rights

‘Stree 2’: A fantastic fable propagating equal rights

3w ago

Shraddha Kapoor

8y ago
Rajkummar Rao unveils action thriller ‘Maalik’ on 40th birthday

Rajkummar Rao unveils action thriller ‘Maalik’ on 40th birthday

1w ago
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৫৩৪

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১০২ জন।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ থেকে পাচার হওয়া অর্থ ফেরত পাঠাতে ব্লিঙ্কেনকে টিআইবির চিঠি

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification