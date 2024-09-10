‘Stree 2’ eyes record, aims to dethrone ‘Jawan’ as top Hindi grosser

According to the latest trade reports released on Monday, "Stree 2", starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is only Rs 4 crore away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the domestic box office, following a strong performance during its fourth weekend in theatres.

As per the filmmakers, the Amar Kaushik-directed horror-comedy has amassed a nett total of Rs 551.44 crore by Monday.

The action thriller "Jawan", directed by Atlee, earned a nett total of Rs 555 crore in India in 2023. However, "Stree 2" is unlikely to surpass "Jawan's" total box office collection across all languages, which stands at Rs 643 crore nett.

The fifth instalment in Maddock Films' supernatural comedy universe, "Stree 2", kicked off its box office run on August 15 with an impressive opening day collection of Rs 64.8 crore nett. The film brought in Rs 307.8 crore nett during its first week, followed by Rs 145.8 crore nett in Week 2.

In its third week, the Amar Kaushik-directed movie added another Rs 72.83 crore nett to its total. So far, "Stree 2" has earned Rs 25.01 crore nett in its fourth week.

As "Stree 2" continues its impressive streak in its fourth week, Thalapathy Vijay's "The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)" is also making waves at the box office. The Venkat Prabhu-directed action film surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office over the weekend.