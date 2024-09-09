Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years

Today, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday by announcing his next film, a horror-comedy titled "Bhooth Bangla". This project marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years.

The first look from the film features Akshay holding a bowl of milk, with a black cat perched on his shoulder in the motion poster.

Sharing the poster on social media, Akshay expressed his gratitude: "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! This time, I'm celebrating with the first look of 'Bhooth Bangla!' I'm thrilled to reunite with Priyadarshan after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been in the works for a long time… I can't wait to take you all on this amazing journey. Stay tuned for the magic."

The film will be co-produced by Akshay Kumar's production house, alongside Ektaa Kapoor's.

Over the years, Priyadarshan and Akshay have worked together on several iconic films, including "Hera Pheri", "Bhagam Bhag", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", and "De Dana Dan", among others.

In "Bhooth Bangla", Akshay is reportedly playing the role of a magician, alongside three female co-stars. The story revolves around black magic, and the film is slated for release in 2025, with production set to begin soon.

Akshay Kumar recently made a cameo in "Stree 2", which hinted at his potential return in the next instalment. In an interview with ANI, director Amar Kaushik mentioned the possibility of a third film in the "Stree" series. While it took six years to release "Stree 2" after the first film, the third part is expected within three years. When asked about Akshay's involvement in "Stree 3", Kaushik said it would depend on the script—if the story called for his character, Akshay would appear.

In addition to "Bhooth Bangla", Akshay Kumar has several other upcoming projects, including "Welcome To The Jungle", "Housefull 5", "Singham Again", "Sky Force", and "Jolly LLB 3".