‘Wish I’d studied a bit more’: Akshay Kumar emotional on Twinkle’s ‘late’ graduation

Akshay expresses pride as Twinkle completes Masters in fiction writing at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed admiration and pride for his wife, Twinkle Khanna, as she marked a significant milestone – her graduation ceremony after completing a Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a heartfelt note and a photo with Twinkle after the graduation event. In the post, he commended Twinkle's dedication to her studies and the seamless balance she maintained between being a student, homemaker, and career woman. He referred to her as a "superwoman" and expressed regret for not having enough words to convey his pride, stating, "Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love."

Twinkle, in response to Akshay's note, expressed gratitude for having a supportive partner and mentioned their 23 years of togetherness, adding a playful note about occasionally falling, both metaphorically and presumably in the literal sense.

Sharing a reel capturing the moment she received her degree, Twinkle reminisced about her first day at Goldsmiths and reflected on the journey of growth. She emphasised the need to push oneself to grow in various dimensions.

The couple, who tied the knot on January 17, 2001, share two children, son Aarav, 21, and daughter Nitara, 11. Twinkle Khanna is a successful author, having penned best-selling books like "Mrs Funnybones," "Pyjamas are Forgiving," "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad," and her recent release, "Welcome To Paradise."

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has an array of projects in the pipeline, including "Housefull 5," scheduled for a June 6, 2025 release, along with films like "Sky Force," "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," an official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama "Soorarai Pottru," and "Welcome To The Jungle."