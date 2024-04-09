Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to fans in advance; reveal reason behind film delay

Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming spectacle "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is creating waves of anticipation amongst audiences, with its release date now set for April 11. The film, starring megastars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was initially slated for April 10 but has been rescheduled, coinciding with the Eid festivities. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await its grand arrival in theatres.

The dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have recently travelled to the UAE for their film's promotional campaign, where they shared memorable moments with Sheikh Nahyan and extended warm Eid Mubarak wishes to their fans. In a joint Instagram post, the actors, exuding charm in traditional Pathani suits, revealed the reason behind the film's postponement and reaffirmed their commitment to releasing it on Eid.

Photo: Collected

"Main aur Tiger is waqt Abu Dhabi mein hain (Tiger and I are currently in Abu Dhabi)," shared Akshay Kumar in the video post. "Wahan humein pata chala ki UAE ne declare kar diya hai ki jo Eid hai 10 April ko hogi. Matlab Hindustan mein April 11 ko (We learned that the UAE has declared Eid on April 10, which means April 11 in India)."

Tiger Shroff chimed in, affirming, "Aur humne hamesha se kaha hai ki 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Eid par hi aayegi (And as we always said, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be released on Eid)." The actors, staying true to their word, assured fans that they would meet them in cinemas on April 11, extending advance Eid Mubarak wishes from the "bade aur chhote miyan" (the elder and younger brothers).

Meanwhile, the film's producer, Jackky Bhagnani, took to social media to announce the final release date, emphasising their commitment to delivering on promises. "Humne hamesha se hi kaha tha #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan EID par aayegi (We always said 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will arrive on Eid)," he stated, inviting audiences to experience the film's magic in theatres.

As excitement mounts for the Eid release, reports suggest that the production team is giving the film its finishing touches. Bollywood Hungama revealed that Akshay Kumar, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Ali Abbas Zafar are collaborating to trim the film by 8 minutes, ensuring a more concise and engaging viewing experience for audiences.

An insider disclosed, "The entire team loved the film, however, feel that there is a scope for a crisper cut to make the film an ideal watch for the audience."

With a revised runtime of approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes, the film features a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, the film will grace theatres on April 11 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.