Mon Apr 8, 2024
Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 02:17 PM

‘Pushpa 2’ drops teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Photo: Collected

The teaser for "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is now out, with the makers choosing to reveal the first look on Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday. 

The 68-second teaser reveals a more ruthless and power-packed side of Pushpa compared to his previous avatar, showing no restraint whatsoever.

The teaser opens with scenes of a vibrant jatara, where the crowd fervently chants and prays to Goddess Kali. Amidst the atmosphere, we catch glimpses of gunghroos, eyes lined with kohl, jhumkas adorning ears.

It's not a woman clad in a blue saree or wielding a trishul. Instead, it's Allu in the role of Pushpa Raj, embodying the spirit of the jatara and fearlessly taking on goons as the crowd looks on in admiration. The teaser concludes with Pushpa Raj menacingly promising to confront even more foes with his might. 

Directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil, reprising their roles from the original film. Adding to the anticipation is Arjun's National Film Award win for Best Actor, making the sequel's arrival even more thrilling.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' release date revealed

"Pushpa 2" is set to release in theatres on August 15 this year.

