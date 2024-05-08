TV & Film
Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's ‘Jolly LLB 3’ in legal trouble over alleged judiciary mockery

Photo: Collected

As Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are engrossed in filming their next movie, "Jolly LLB 3", in Ajmer, the comedy flick has found itself in legal trouble. A complaint has been lodged against the film's team in a court in Ajmer, alleging that the movie portrays disrespect towards the judiciary system.

As per a report from NBT, Chandrabhan Singh Rathod, the president of the Ajmer District Bar Association, has filed a complaint against the creators of the movie, asserting that the franchise ridicules the Indian judiciary system, thereby damaging its reputation.

Chandrabhan reportedly lodged a complaint against the producer, director, and actors, accusing them of mocking lawyers and judges. In the complaint, he purportedly argued that the film portrays lawyers and judges in an "inappropriate" manner, which he deemed "humorous and indecent".

The president's statement was quoted in the report, stating, "This decision has been taken considering the first and second parts of 'Jolly LLB'. It seems that the filmmakers, directors, and actors do not respect the dignity and prestige of the judiciary of the country's Constitution. The film's shooting is happening in the surrounding villages and areas, including Ajmer's DRM office, which will continue for several days. Even during the filming, the film's actors do not seem to be serious about the image, prestige, and dignity of the judiciary including the judges," the report quoted Chandrabhan as saying."

He went on to express that scenes depicting violence against a lawyer, pursuing them with a stick, a judge consuming 'gutkha', and financial dealings do not accurately represent the legal system's reality. Such portrayals, he argued, undermine the dignity of the judiciary system.

The Ajmer District Bar Association has submitted an application to the court of Civil Judge Ajmer North, seeking to halt the filming of "Jolly LLB 3". They have petitioned the court to issue a notice regarding this matter. According to the report, the case is scheduled for a hearing today (Tuesday).

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are returning to their roles as lawyers, with Subhash Kapoor directing the project. Filming for the movie began in Ajmer on April 29. Additionally, they shared a humorous video to mark the commencement of the film's shooting.

The initial "Jolly LLB" film hit theatres in 2013, followed by its sequel in 2017. In this third instalment, there's anticipation for Akshay and Arshad to engage in a legal battle, while Saurabh Shukla is expected to return to his role as the judge.

