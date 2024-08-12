Akshay Kumar unveils surprising inspirations behind ‘Khel Khel Mein’ action sequences

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to unveil his latest film, "Khel Khel Mein", directed by Mudassar Aziz. During a recent promotional interview, Akshay sparked interest with his unique take on the classic cartoon series "Tom and Jerry". He described it as more "violent" than humourous, and shared that several of his action sequences are actually inspired by the antics of the iconic cartoon duo.

The movie boasts a stellar cast including Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Fardeen Khan mentioned "Tom and Jerry" as one of his favorite comedic shows. However, Akshay Kumar had a different perspective, stating, "'Tom and Jerry' isn't comedy; it's pure violence. Let me share a secret with you. Many of the action scenes I've performed were inspired by *Tom and Jerry*. For example, that entire helicopter sequence was something I borrowed from the cartoon. Another idea I got was from National Geographic, but when it comes to "Tom and Jerry", the level of action they portray is too good to be true."

In the same interview, Akshay Kumar opened up about his upcoming projects. He mentioned, "We've wrapped up the filming for 'Jolly LLB 3', though the song sequences are still pending. 'Housefull 5' is set to kick off production next month. As for 'Welcome To The Jungle', we're about 40 percent done. We haven't started shooting 'Hera Pheri 3' yet, but I'm hopeful it will commence soon. I'm also in discussions for an action film, which might begin next year."

Akshay Kumar also reflected on the growing trend of franchises dominating Indian cinema. He stated, "Audiences are eager for franchises, so that's what I'm working on. We have to pay attention to what viewers are asking for. However, that doesn't mean I'll stop exploring diverse types of films. There are moments when I want to deliver what I believe the audience is looking for. Success is never guaranteed, but that won't deter me from trying."

Under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Khel Khel Mein" is set to hit theatres on August 15. Produced by T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and White World Productions, the film is gearing up for a major box office showdown. It will go head-to-head with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's "Stree 2", as well as John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's "Vedaa".