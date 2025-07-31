TV & Film
Mikey Madison, Jeremy White in talks for Sorkin's 'The Social Network' sequel

Actors Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are reportedly in early talks to star in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming sequel to "The Social Network", as per sources familiar with the project's development.

While no official casting offers have been confirmed, Sorkin has reportedly met with both Madison and White regarding potential roles. The project remains in early stages and is yet to receive an official green light from Sony Pictures. The studio has declined to comment on the casting discussions.

Sorkin, who penned the script for David Fincher's 2010 film "The Social Network", is set to both write and direct the sequel. Unlike the original, which chronicled the formation of Facebook and the rise of its controversial founder Mark Zuckerberg, the new film will be based on "The Facebook Files"—a series of investigative reports by Jeff Horwitz, first published in The Wall Street Journal in 2021. 

The articles revealed the platform's internal knowledge of its detrimental impact on teenagers, as well as its role in spreading misinformation that contributed to political unrest.

The sequel will be produced by Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin, and Stuart Besser.

Madison, who recently earned acclaim for her Academy Award-winning performance in Sean Baker's "Anora", is also set to appear alongside Kirsten Dunst in Reptilia. She is reportedly in talks for A24's "The Masque of Death". 

White, best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal in FX's "The Bear", will soon be seen in "Deliver Me from Nowhere", the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, and is also voicing a key character in "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu".

Jesse Eisenberg originally portrayed Zuckerberg in "The Social Network", starring alongside Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Armie Hammer. It remains uncertain whether Eisenberg will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

Released in 2010, "The Social Network" earned eight Academy Award nominations and won in three categories: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score. The film grossed over USD 226 million at the global box office.

