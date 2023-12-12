Meryl Streep breaks own record with new nomination

Leave it to Meryl Streep to maintain her reign at every awards night. The multiple Oscar winner set a new record, surpassing her own, as the most-nominated actor in Golden Globes history, according to the recently unveiled nominations list by the organisers.

In this year's Golden Globes, Meryl Streep earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building", raising her total nomination count to 33. She shares the category with Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Abby Elliott (The Bear), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), J Smith-Cameron (Succession), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Meryl Streep made a remarkable entrance into "Only Murders" when it was revealed she would join the cast of the Selena Gomez show. In her role as Loretta Durkin, an actress featured in Oliver Putnam's musical, she evolves into his love interest as they collaborate to uncover the murderers in season three.

In the upcoming second episode of "Extrapolation" titled "2046: Whale Fall", Meryl Streep will share the screen with Sienna Miller in the series. Streep lends her voice to the character of Eve, the last humpback whale on earth and Rebecca's late mother.

Meryl Streep has secured Golden Globes victories for her roles in "The Iron Lady", "The French Lieutenant's Woman", "Angels in America", "Adaptation", " Julie & Julia", "The Devil Wears Prada", "Sophie's Choice" and "Kramer vs Kramer".

Additionally, she was honoured with the Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in 2017, recognising her exceptional contributions to the entertainment world. During her acceptance speech, she delved into topics such as immigration and criticised Donald Trump.