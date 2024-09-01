US rapper Fatman Scoop dies after onstage collapse

Famed American rapper Fatman Scoop tragically died at 53 after collapsing during a live performance in Connecticut on Friday.

His family, sharing the heartbreaking news on his Instagram account, expressed their deep sorrow and heavy hearts over his passing.

The artiste hailing from New York, known by his birth name Isaac Freeman III, suddenly collapsed after taking off his shirt and moving behind the DJ booth.

Despite attempts by those nearby to perform CPR, he couldn't be revived. His hype men tried to keep the crowd calm by continuing to play music, reported Sky News.

Scoop was a key player in the New York City hip-hop scene, earning significant acclaim through his work with major artistes such as Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey, as well as for his popular track "Be Faithful."

The music industry is reeling from the news of Scoop's passing, with fans and fellow artistes flooding social media with heartfelt tributes. His loved ones, including family, friends, and colleagues, have shared their profound grief.

"Yesterday, we lost a shining star, both on stage and off," FatMan Scoop was more than just a world class performer—he was a father, a brother, an uncle, and a dear friend. He brought joy into our lives, always offering support, strength, and unwavering courage. To the world, Scoop was recognised as the undeniable voice of the club scene. His music inspired us to dance and live life with a positive outlook. His contagious happiness and the generosity he shared with everyone will be greatly missed but forever cherished," his family shared.

Photo: Collected

Scoop, best known for his breakout track "Be Faithful," which quietly debuted in 1999, reached global fame in 2003, hitting number one on the charts in Ireland and the UK.

In 2004, he took part in the UK TV series "Chancers" on Channel 4, where established musicians guided aspiring British artistes aiming to break into the US market. Later, in 2015, he competed on "Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA", where he became the third contestant to be evicted.

His tour manager, DJ Pure Cold, shared his sorrow on Instagram, stating "I am at a loss for words. You took me across the globe, giving me the chance to perform with you on some of the most iconic stages in the world. The lessons you imparted have truly shaped the person I am today."

The rapper was slated to headline the UK's Reminisce Festival this September, but the event has been called off following his untimely death.