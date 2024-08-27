Mariah Carey’s mother and sister pass away on the same day

The Grammy-winning singer asks for privacy after tragic family loss.

Mariah Carey, the iconic Grammy-winning singer, is mourning the heartbreaking loss of both her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, who passed away on the same day. Carey shared the devastating news on Monday, expressing the profound grief she's experiencing.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend," Carey revealed. "Tragically, my sister also passed away on the same day. It's been a sorrowful turn of events, and words can't express the pain I feel."

Carey, known for her powerful vocals and enduring influence in the music industry, expressed gratitude for the time she spent with her mother during her final days. "I feel blessed to have been with her in the last week of her life. I deeply appreciate the love and support from everyone and kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

Details regarding the causes of their deaths have not yet been disclosed. The news was initially reported by People Magazine, along with Carey's statement.

Patricia Carey, who had a significant influence on her daughter's musical journey, was an opera singer by profession. She was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, Mariah's father. The couple divorced when Mariah was just three years old, shaping much of her early childhood.

In her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", the singer openly discussed her complex relationships with both her mother and sister. She described a tumultuous bond with Patricia, marked by both love and conflict. "Our relationship is a tangled mix of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment," Carey wrote, adding that a "complicated love" always connected them.

Regarding her sister Alison, Carey detailed how their relationship became strained over time. She recounted difficult experiences from her childhood and later admitted that, for a period, it was safer for her to distance herself from Alison both emotionally and physically.

Despite the complications in their relationship, Carey maintained contact with her mother. In 2010, they even collaborated on a duet of "O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah" chorus for Mariah's second Christmas album.

As Carey navigates this profound loss, she has asked for privacy and time to grieve. Her loyal fans and the broader music community have expressed their support during this painful chapter in her life.