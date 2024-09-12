Jon Bon Jovi rescues woman from jumping off Nashville Bridge

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi became an unexpected hero in Nashville this week, stepping in to prevent a tragic incident on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. While filming a music video in Tennessee's capital on Tuesday, Bon Jovi noticed a distressed woman standing on the bridge's edge, contemplating a dangerous leap over the Cumberland River.

Without hesitation, the iconic "It's My Life" singer approached the woman and, along with another bystander, gently persuaded her to move away from the ledge. Though the exact conversation remains unclear, footage shared by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows the singer and his team calmly talking to her before helping her over the railing and walking her to safety.

The police department praised Bon Jovi for his quick intervention, posting a statement on their social media platform X (formerly Twitter): "A shout-out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety." Nashville Police Chief John Drake added, "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,"--Chief John Drake https://t.co/1YejKJ2WgM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 11, 2024

Witnesses confirmed that the 62-year-old rocker acted without hesitation, reinforcing his reputation for compassion. This act of heroism is in line with Bon Jovi's long history of charitable work. In 2006, he founded the JBJ Soul Foundation, a nonprofit organisation committed to addressing issues like hunger, poverty, and homelessness.

The foundation has since expanded across 12 states, providing food, affordable housing, and social services, with a special focus on youth and veterans.