Jon Bon Jovi on path to recovery after vocal cord surgery

Renowned rock icon Jon Bon Jovi recently opened up about his journey to recovery following a significant vocal cord surgery aimed at addressing a debilitating injury. The 61-year-old musician revealed that the procedure, described as "major reconstructive surgery," took place approximately 19 months ago and has been integral to restoring his voice.

In an interview with People magazine, Bon Jovi shared insights into the challenges he faced leading up to the surgery, expressing concern that his craft was in jeopardy due to the vocal cord injury. Describing the condition, he explained how one of his vocal cords was deteriorating, necessitating immediate medical attention.

During a panel at Pollstar Live earlier this week, captured in video footage, the Bon Jovi frontman elaborated on the procedure, mentioning a technique called medialisation. He clarified that vocal cord nodules are common among singers, but his case required a more intensive approach due to atrophy.

"The only thing that's ever been up my nose has been my finger," Bon Jovi quipped, emphasising the unusual nature of his injury.

Fortunately, with the expertise of doctors, Bon Jovi underwent successful surgery, which involved the insertion of a plastic implant to repair the damaged vocal cord. Since then, he has been diligently undergoing rehabilitation to regain his voice, a process he described as "getting it back together."

Addressing his return to performance, Bon Jovi revealed that his set at the MusiCares Person of the Year award ceremony on February 2 marked his first live performance in two years. He also hinted at exciting developments in his music career, mentioning the completion of a new record.

"Now I just want to get back to two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I'm gonna go out there on the road for real," he shared, expressing confidence in his doctor and his progress.