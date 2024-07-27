Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 27, 2024 11:38 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:06 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Gojira makes heavy metal history at Olympics ceremony

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 27, 2024 11:38 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:06 PM
Gojira become first metal band to perform at Olympics ceremony
Photo: Collected

French death metal band Gojira set the bar high during they 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony performance, which included a headless Marie Antoinette.

As the first heavy metal band to ever perform at an Olympic Opening Ceremony, the head-banging quartet delivered a fiery rendition of "Ah! Ça Ira", a song popularised during the French Revolution, at the Conciergerie on the banks of the Seine River on July 26.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The band teamed up with opera singer Marina Viotti for a breathtaking performance directed by artistic director Thomas Jolly during the "Libertie" segment of the festivities.

 

Their show not only illuminated the city with pyrotechnics but also grabbed attention when a performer dressed as a decapitated Marie Antoinette appeared on screen to sing along.

Gojira made history as the first band to perform metal music at the Olympics. Founded in the French village of Ondres in 1996, they've join a select group of rock bands that have performed at the Olympics, though none of those bands have been classified as metal or extreme music.

The band, founded by Mario and Joe Duplantier, has released seven albums and received three Grammy nominations for their powerful songs, often addressing environmental issues. 

Their latest album, "Fortitude" (2021), features a track about the Amazon rainforest, warning through guttural growls and aggressive riffs that it is "burning to the ground."

Gojira wasn't the only act causing a stir online. Lady Gaga evoked the spirit of the Moulin Rouge with a sultry rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc En Plumes", complete with pink, frilly pom-poms. Meanwhile, Céline Dion made a triumphant return to the stage after a yearslong battle with stiff-person syndrome.

Gwen Stefani, Anderson .Paak collaborate on Olympics anthem
Read more

Gwen Stefani, Anderson .Paak collaborate on Olympics anthem

To close the ceremony, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer delivered a powerful rendition of Édith Piaf's "Hymne à L'Amour" from the Eiffel Tower's balcony. 

Related topic:
GojiraHeavy metal bandParis 2024 Olympics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Top-ranked Sinner out of Olympics with tonsillitis

2d ago

Paris 2024 Games torch relay launched in Olympics birthplace

3m ago

Paris 2024 opening ceremony will see big police presence, official says

1w ago
Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden announce “The Book of Souls”

9y ago

Murray confirms retirement after Olympics

3d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘দোকানের শাটার ভেঙে খুব কাছ থেকে পায়ে গুলি করে পুলিশ’

'এখন আমি কী করব? রাস্তায় ভিক্ষা করব?'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

মেট্রোরেলের ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত স্টেশন ১ বছরেও চালু করা সম্ভব হবে না: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification