Gwen Stefani, Anderson .Paak collaborate on Olympics anthem

Last evening, the official Olympics committee unveiled the new anthem "Hello World" performed by Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak. This song was written in collaboration with Ryan Tedder, the lead singer of OneRepublic and a renowned pop songwriter, who co-wrote and co-produced it.

According to the official Olympics YouTube channel, the song described as "a song that celebrates the magic that happens when the world comes together at the Olympic Games," will be prominently featured throughout the Paris Olympics. It will appear in the International Olympic Committee's coverage and Coca-Cola advertisements during the event, as Coca-Cola and the Olympics collaborated to create the track.

Tedder shared his thoughts on "Hello World" with Billboard, stating, "It's not every day that you're given the opportunity to write an official song in celebration of the Olympic Games, and I am grateful to be part of such an incredible collaboration."

.Paak chimed in, "While we hope the song becomes an instant hit and gives listeners worldwide a new sound to groove to, we also hope to inspire fans and athletes to embrace the differences that make them unique as we celebrate the excitement of the Olympic Games."

In other updates related to the Olympics, it has been officially confirmed, after extensive speculation, that Celine Dion and Lady Gaga will join forces for a duet at the opening ceremony tonight, July 26.

This performance will be Dion's first appearance on stage in over four years, following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and chronic neurological condition characterised by severe muscle stiffness and painful spasms. She last performed in 2020 in New York and was slated to start a world tour the following year, but had to cancel all planned dates due to her condition.

Moreover, the opening ceremony will feature a performance by the French metal band Gojira in collaboration with opera singer Marina Viotti. It remains uncertain whether Gojira's lead vocalist, Joe Duplantier, will be joining Viotti for a duet.

Regarding Anderson .Paak, the musician has been revealed as one of the guest stars on the new "Yo Gabba Gabba!" spin-off television series, titled "Yo Gabba GabbaLand!".