AFP, Paris
Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:58 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 01:04 AM

Brilliant Kipyegon wins third straight women's 1,500m gold

Gold medallist Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts as she crosses the finish line in the women's 1500m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon made history on Saturday after becoming the first woman to win three consecutive Olympic 1,500m gold medals with a superb display of middle distance running.

The 30-year-old 2016 and 2020 champion produced a tactical masterpiece at the Stade de France to take gold in a new Olympic record of 3min 51.29sec.

Australia's Jessica Hull took silver in 3:52.56 while Britain's Georgia Bell claimed bronze in 3:52.61.

It was another remarkable performance by Kipyegon, the reigning world champion who can now arguably lay claim to being the greatest women's middle-distance runner in history.

Kipyegon had bided her time early in the race, allowing Gudaf Tsegay to set the pace before moving up onto the Ethiopian's shoulder just after the first lap.

Tsegay continued to lead at the bell but faded quickly and dropped back as Kipyegon accelerated into first place.

With 200m to go, Kipyegon kicked for home and though Hull and Bell pursued they never looked liked finding the speed necessary to catch the Kenyan as she scampered across the line to clinch her unprecedented Olympic 1,500m treble.

Apple Google






