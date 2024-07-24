Celine Dion set for comeback performance at Paris Olympics

Celine Dion appears poised for a comeback at the Olympic Games, with speculation suggesting she will perform during the opening ceremony on Friday. This will be the pop icon's first appearance since she paused her touring and withdrew from the public eye following her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.

Dion arrived in Paris on Monday, checking into the Royal Monceau hotel near the Champs-Élysées, where Lady Gaga, another rumored headliner for the opening ceremony, is also staying. Details about Dion's performance remain undisclosed.

In an April interview with Vogue France, the Canadian singer hinted that a comeback might be on the horizon, saying, "I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"

She also mentioned that she was working every day to become stronger, "For four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready… As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months. I don't know… My body will tell me,"

She may actually perform in front of the renowned Parisian landmark, as the opening ceremony is set to be a nautical parade along the Seine, ending near the Trocadero, with a view of the Eiffel Tower. The ceremony will be held outside a stadium for the first time, highlighting Paris' iconic sites and featuring 3,500 actors, dancers, and musicians.

Dion is well-acquainted with the Olympics, having opened the 1996 Atlanta Games with her performance of "The Power of the Dream". This ceremony was viewed by a record-breaking 3.5 billion people globally.

The renowned artiste also recently lent her voice, alongside Michael J Fox, to a video for Canadian Olympians titled "L'invincible courage".