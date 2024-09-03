RM’s solo documentary to premiere worldwide after BIFF screening

BTS leader RM is poised to make a significant impact on the big screen with the documentary "RM: Right People, Wrong Place", scheduled for a major premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) this October. Renowned for its eclectic and dynamic selection, the festival will feature a special focus on RM's film, which explores his journey as both an artiste and an individual during a pivotal time in his life.

The announcement was made during today's press conference at the Seoul Chamber of Commerce. BIFF programmer Kang So Won shared that the documentary, directed by Lee Seok Joon, was originally considered for the Wide Angle section, which is known for its diverse selection of short films, documentaries, animations, and experimental pieces.

However, he pointed out that the film's distinctive combination of artistic excellence and broad appeal made it an ideal choice for the Open Cinema section - a prestigious category that highlights new and internationally celebrated films.

Kang So Won conveyed, "We believed that RM's documentary would offer an engaging experience for the audience, distinguishing it from typical Korean documentaries. This is only the second time a documentary has been selected for the Open Cinema section, underscoring the film's significance and broad appeal."

The film, which documents the creation of RM's second solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person"—released earlier this May—also offers a personal glimpse into the eight months leading up to RM's military enlistment. The film will later be released globally in theatres for the fans.

While RM is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and may not be able to attend the festival, the expected attendance of several artistes featured in the documentary is likely to add an extra layer of excitement to the event.

The 29th Busan International Film Festival is set to begin on October 2 and will continue through October 11. The event will feature 279 films screened across 28 screens in seven venues, including the Busan Cinema Center, CGV Centum City, and Lotte Cinema Centum City.

This year's festival is expected to be a vibrant celebration of film and a significant occasion for Armys, who are excited to gain a deeper insight into BTS leader RM's artistic journey.