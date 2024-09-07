A new Linkin Park and an exciting new chapter for the band

Linkin Park embraces change with Emily Armstrong.

Linkin Park is back. Putting the pain of losing lead vocalist Chester Bennington aside, the band announced American rock band Dead Sara's singer Emily Armstrong as their new co-lead vocalist, as well as announcing a world tour for their upcoming album, From Zero.

This announcement, albeit exciting, has been met with mixed reactions, as you would expect from a band of Linkin Park's stature. While some points raised, like covering Chester classics, are justified, this isn't the time to hate the band. Rather, they need our support now, more than ever.

In Linkin Park, we are talking about a band that has been out of the game for a long time. Even though Mike Shinoda had a successful solo run during this period, the other old guards – Joe Hahn, Brad Delson and Phoenix – have been out of the game at a time when music evolved at a lightning pace. Coupled with the trauma of losing their dear friend, which caused drummer Rob Bourdon to step away according to Mike, they might take some time to get up to speed with the nuance of 2020s music.

Video of The Emptiness Machine (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park

The integration of Emily into the band, despite encouraging initial signs, will take time as well. Watching the comeback concert and their new single, "The Emptiness Machine", it's clear they didn't attempt to replace Chester. Rather, they got someone stylistically very different. We must not forget that Chester was a once-in-a-generation vocalist, whose versatility in voice made him a good fit in any genre he attempted. In contrast, Emily is an all-action, dynamic rock vocalist, with her high-pitched screams and ability to switch gears mid-song giving the band a new dimension.

Even then, to her immense credit, she held her own while covering Chester's old songs. Realising the difficulties of emulating him, she tried to interpret the songs in her style and largely succeeded as well. What makes it even more amazing is that she did all this despite her voice breaking mid-performance. In addition, her performance in "The Emptiness Machine" proved that she is in sync with the band members, and is versatile enough to succeed here. All this encapsulates a musician who has what it takes to honour the memory of Chester through the new Linkin Park's infancy and beyond.

As far as the band is concerned, it's heartwarming to see that they haven't lost their maverick persona. Linkin Park thrives on challenging norms; be it making genre-busting music, fighting labels for creative freedom, or replacing their late vocalist with rockstars. Just like how albums like Minutes to Midnight and A Thousand Suns got the recognition they deserved much later, I am sure this new era will come to be universally acclaimed with time. After all, it was their first gig. As Emily and new drummer Colin Brittain immerse into the band, their chemistry, creative avenues, and technical aspects will develop with time. It's unjust for Emily if we compare her with Chester due to these differences. It would also be wrong to try and find Chester in her Linkin Park songs. They represent different eras, styles, and dynamics in the band's life.

Evolution is vital to ensure that a band holds cross-generational appeal. Just like we saw with Pink Floyd and AC/DC, it's possible to evolve but also be respectful of past legacy at the same time.

Inqiad is a long-suffering Manchester United and Linkin Park fan. Find him at [email protected]