Cameraman Association of Bangladesh elects new leaders

The previous Cameraman Association of Bangladesh (CAB) committee, representing cinematographers involved in dramas, films, advertisements, and documentaries was recently dissolved. Yesterday following a successfully conducted meeting, a new group of representatives was established.

According to an official press release, singer and lyricist Mohammad Hasan Taimum Wahab Sainik, commonly known as TW Sainik, has been elected as the president of CAB. The announcement was confirmed by Sahil Rony, the current general secretary of the organisation.

Sahil Rony further stated that the general meeting of the Cameraman Association of Bangladesh took place from 3pm to 10pm. During the meeting, the previous committee was dissolved with the approval of all the members.

President TW Sainik stated, "The new committee aims to organise various workshops to safeguard the interests of its members while enhancing their work quality, environment, and skills."

The new executive committee was formed in accordance with the organisation's constitution, with its term lasting until December 31, 2026.

The newly constituted committee consists of 15 members, who are as follows:

1. TW Sainik (President)

2. Zahirul Khan (Vice President-1)

3. M R Mizan (Vice President-2)

4. Sahil Rony (General Secretary)

5. Raju Raj (Joint General Secretary)

6. Mehedi Rony (Organising Secretary)

7. Khair Khandakar (Finance Secretary)

8. Ahmed Himu (IT and Office Secretary)

9. Md Yeasin Mohlla (Promotion and Publication Editor)

10. Barkat Hossain Polash (International Editor)

11. Sumon Hossain (Executive Member-1)

12. HM Zaman (Executive Member-2)

13. Rubel Munsi (Executive Member-3)

14. Md Aslam Hossain (Executive Member-4)

15. Samsul Islam Lelin (Executive Member-5)