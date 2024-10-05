TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Oct 5, 2024 06:07 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 5, 2024 06:12 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Cameraman Association of Bangladesh elects new leaders

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Oct 5, 2024 06:07 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 5, 2024 06:12 PM
Cameraman Association of Bangladesh elects new leaders
Photo: Courtesy

The previous Cameraman Association of Bangladesh (CAB) committee, representing cinematographers involved in dramas, films, advertisements, and documentaries was recently dissolved. Yesterday following a successfully conducted meeting, a new group of representatives was established.

According to an official press release, singer and lyricist Mohammad Hasan Taimum Wahab Sainik, commonly known as TW Sainik, has been elected as the president of CAB. The announcement was confirmed by Sahil Rony, the current general secretary of the organisation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sahil Rony further stated that the general meeting of the Cameraman Association of Bangladesh took place from 3pm to 10pm. During the meeting, the previous committee was dissolved with the approval of all the members. 

President TW Sainik stated, "The new committee aims to organise various workshops to safeguard the interests of its members while enhancing their work quality, environment, and skills." 

The new executive committee was formed in accordance with the organisation's constitution, with its term lasting until December 31, 2026.

The newly constituted committee consists of 15 members, who are as follows:

1. TW Sainik (President)
2. Zahirul Khan (Vice President-1)
3. M R Mizan (Vice President-2)
4. Sahil Rony (General Secretary)
5. Raju Raj (Joint General Secretary)
6. Mehedi Rony (Organising Secretary) 
7. Khair Khandakar (Finance Secretary)
8. Ahmed Himu (IT and Office Secretary)
9. Md Yeasin Mohlla (Promotion and Publication Editor)
10. Barkat Hossain Polash (International Editor)
11. Sumon Hossain (Executive Member-1)
12. HM Zaman (Executive Member-2)
13. Rubel Munsi (Executive Member-3)
14. Md Aslam Hossain (Executive Member-4)
15. Samsul Islam Lelin (Executive Member-5)

‘Tribhuj’ to premiere on Deepto Play next week
Read more

‘Tribhuj’ to premiere on Deepto Play next week

Related topic:
Cameraman Association of BangladeshCameraman Association of Bangladesh (CAB)TW Sainik
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে বৈঠকে নির্বাচনের রোডম্যাপসহ যেসব দাবির কথা বলল বিএনপি

‘নির্বাচন ব্যবস্থাকে ধ্বংস করার মূল হোতা ও তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার বাতিল করার মূলনায়ক বিচারপতি খায়রুল হকের বিরুদ্ধে আইনগত ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার কথা বলেছি রাষ্ট্রদ্রোহিতার অপরাধে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মধ্যপ্রাচ্যগামী শ্রমিকের জন্য ১ মাসের মধ্যে বিমানবন্দরে স্পেশাল লাউঞ্জ’

৪৭ মিনিট আগে