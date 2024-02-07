Dighi's new film set for release on Valentine's Day

Popular actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi is set to grace the silver screen once again with the release of her latest film "Srabon Jyotsnay" on Valentine's Day. Directed by Abdus Samad Khokon, the film is based on the novel of the same name by renowned writer Imdadul Haq Milan.

"Srabon Jyotsnay" began shooting in 2021 and was showcased at the fifth Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata in 2023. Now, the eagerly awaited film is ready for its grand theatrical release.

Scheduled to hit theatres on February 16, the film's trailer was released on Monday, February 5, ahead of its premiere. Apart from Dighi, the film also stars Gazi Abdun Noor, Bappa Shantonu, Munmun Ahmed, Subrata Barua, Fakhrul Basher Masum, and Mili Bashar in significant roles.

Dighi expressed her excitement about portraying the character of Mou in the film, stating, "I have immersed myself in the character, read the novel thoroughly, and made every effort to understand it. I hope the audience will appreciate my work."

Dighi rose to prominence in the film industry with her role in the movie "Tumi Acho Tumi Nei" in 2021. She later appeared in "Tungiparar Miya Bhai" and "Mujib: The Making of a Nation". Now, with the government-funded "Srabon Jyotsnay", Dighi is set to make a significant impact on the big screen once again.