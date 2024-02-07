TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Wed Feb 7, 2024 06:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 06:59 PM

Rashed Mamun Apu: Rising villain of Bangladeshi cinema

Photo: Collected

Renowned actor Rashed Mamun Apu has been actively involved in the Bangladeshi film industry, making a significant mark both on television and the big screen. Despite his extensive work in television drama, Apu is now gaining prominence in mainstream cinema, with several successful film releases over the past year.

His film "Poran" has received widespread acclaim and popularity amongst audiences. Apu's portrayal of complex characters in both "Poran" and "Damal" has earned him praise from critics and fans alike. Additionally, his performance in "Prohelika" has left a lasting impression on many viewers.

In a recent interview, the actor expressed his enthusiasm for his latest film, "Shesh Baji", where he plays a significant role as a villain. He remarked on the exceptional storyline of the film, stating that viewers would undoubtedly be captivated by it. Apu also expressed his satisfaction with his performance in the film, adding that he feels fortunate to be part of such an extraordinary project.

Additionally, the artiste is currently working on two other films, of which, "Rokhsar", directed by Mostafizur Rahman Manik, is based on Liberation War. The film is being shot in Manikganj.

Apu shared his excitement for portraying a freedom fighter in the film. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his acting skills and hopes audiences will recognise him as a versatile actor.

Furthermore, he is set to begin shooting for another film titled "Altabanu Lane", directed by Mizanur Rahman Labu, in Rajbari next month. 

Noted cultural personalities stand against JU gang rape, issue joint statement

When asked about his preference for playing villainous characters, Apu emphasised the importance of challenging roles in acting. He stated that he enjoys portraying characters that leave a lasting impact on audiences, regardless of whether they are heroes or villains.

With over 30 films to his credit, his portrayal of villains continues to receive widespread acclaim, reaffirming the significance of villains in cinema.

 

