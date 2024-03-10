TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Sun Mar 10, 2024 06:44 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 06:57 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Poran’ is my career-favourite film: Bidya Sinha Mim

Shah Alam Shazu
Sun Mar 10, 2024 06:44 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 06:57 PM
'Poran' is my career-favourite film: Bidya Sinha Mim
Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

National Film Award-winning actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim starrer blockbuster film "Poran" was released in cinemas again. Amongst the superhit and talked-about films in recent years, "Poran" stands out, as one of the most commercially successful films in 2022. Mim's performance in the film was also immensely praised by the audience.

In conversation with The Daily Star, the actress shared about the film's re-release alongside her other works and more.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

How does it feel that your film is running in theatres again?

It's great news that 'Poran' is back in theatres. Those who missed the opportunity to watch the film earlier can now watch it. Everyone knows that the film is widely acclaimed. Its name has spread everywhere, and everyone has praised it. May the love of the audience for 'Poran' remain unchanged. It is a great achievement for the team as well.

How satisfied were you with portraying the role in the film?

I was extremely satisfied after working on the project. Raihan Rafi, the director, did a great job, and the entire team's efforts were clearly visible. This film is my career-favourite so far.

Recently you received the BIFA award. How did that make you feel?

Awards always inspire an artiste. Such recognition always gives me the motivation to do better in upcoming projects. I always want to be a part of good work and have been following that so far.

'Poran' is my career-favourite film: Mim

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

At this stage of my career, I want to experiment with more challenging and diverse roles. I am in talks regarding a new film and after we make an official decision, it will be announced. 

What about your film 'Digonte Phuler Agun'?

It is expected to get a theatrical release this year. I have portrayed the role of Panna Kaiser, wife of Shahidullah Kaiser in this film. I absolutely loved this character and I believe this will add another landmark in my career.

Messi, star of 'Anatomy of a Fall', to miss Oscars ceremony
Read more

Messi, star of 'Anatomy of a Fall', to miss Oscars ceremony

 

Related topic:
Bidya Sinha MimPoranRaihan Rafi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bidya Sinha Mim’s ‘Manush’ to release in Kolkata without her

TM Films announces two new projects

TM Films announces two new projects

‘Poran’ to release in Canada

‘Poran’ coming to Canada in February

Sanjoy Somadder’s ‘Manush’ gets uncut censor certificate

Sanjoy Somadder’s ‘Manush’ gets uncut censor certificate

‘Rajkumar’ and ‘Toofan’ gear up for grand-scale productions

‘Rajkumar’ and ‘Toofan’ gear up for grand-scale productions

|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

গাজা: রমজানে ধ্বংস ও মৃত্যুর নগরীতে জীবনের আয়োজন

মৃত্যু আর ভয়ের আবহ ঘিরে থাকা এই জনপদ শিশুরা ভরিয়ে দিচ্ছে জীবনের আয়োজনে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ফুটবল

ভারতকে হারিয়ে চ্যাম্পিয়ন বাংলাদেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification