Messi, star of 'Anatomy of a Fall', to miss Oscars ceremony

Oscars controversy erupts over ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ dog's attendance at nominees' luncheon

Messi, the beloved Border collie who stole hearts in the Oscar-nominated film "Anatomy of a Fall", will not be gracing the red carpet at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony. Despite capturing the attention of Hollywood's elite at the recent nominees' luncheon, the four-legged sensation will be notably absent from Sunday's star-studded event.

The decision comes as a disappointment to many fans of the canine actor, who garnered widespread acclaim for his captivating performance alongside Sandra Hüller in Justine Triet's acclaimed crime thriller. Messi's unexpected rise to fame during the 2024 Oscar campaign season left industry insiders in awe, with the Border collie overshadowing even the most celebrated human actors at the annual luncheon.

ryan gosling's star struck meeting messi.pic.twitter.com/lPIGthVjz6— aidan (@AlDANS_) February 12, 2024

Messi's journey to stardom began at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where "Anatomy of a Fall" received critical acclaim and earned the coveted Palme d'Or. The Border collie's performance also earned him the unofficial title of "Palm Dog," further solidifying his status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

In "Anatomy of a Fall," Messi portrayed Snoop, an emotional support dog for 11-year-old Daniel, played by Milo Machado Graner, who grapples with blindness amidst a tumultuous legal battle and media frenzy involving his mother, portrayed by Sandra Hüller.

Trainer and dog mom Laura Martin expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reception Messi received in America, describing it as beyond anything they had anticipated. From participating in press junkets to posing for photos with industry icons like Olivia Wilde, Messi made the most of his time in the spotlight, captivating audiences with his charm and charisma.

Despite the widespread adoration for Messi, his attendance at the Oscars nominees' lunch reportedly drew criticism from some quarters. Multiple companies with nominated films voiced concerns to the Academy, arguing that Messi's presence provided "Anatomy of a Fall" an unfair advantage during the voting process.

While the controversy surrounding Messi's Oscar appearance reflects the competitive nature of awards season, animals have long played a significant role in the Academy Awards. From Uggie the Terrier's iconic stage presence during "The Artist's" Best Picture win in 2012 to "Banshees of Inisherin's" donkey Jenny's memorable cameo in 2023, animals continue to capture the hearts of audiences on Hollywood's biggest night.