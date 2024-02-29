Ryan Gosling to perform ‘I'm Just Ken’ at Oscars, amidst ‘Barbie’ snub

As the 96th Academy Awards is knocking at our doors, anticipations are rising among cinema aficionados with their favourite films, artistes being one step away from being honoured with the most prestigious award.

Last year's favourite "Barbie", has been snubbed of any major awards at other prestigious shows like SAG, Bafta, and the Golden Globes this year. Hence speculations of the same occurrence happening at the Oscars are abound.

Then again, "Barbie" fans have a major cause for celebration as Ryan Gosling will be performing at the Oscars this year — with all his might on the "I'm Just Ken" song from the film.

According to reports, Ryan Gosling will sing the pop power ballad, "I'm Just Ken" at the show on March 10, announced the show's producers on Wednesday.

Other world-renowned pop stars, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Jon Batiste, Scott George and the Osage Singers and Becky G, who have been nominated for their respective songs will also perform at the show.

Ryan Gosling has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor Award for "Barbie". The actor also appeared as his "Barbie" character Ken in a promo for the show with its host Jimmy Kimmel, and he comically shrugged and hinted that he's not going to win.

The song, "I'm Just Ken", written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, still has a chance to win. However, the other "Barbie" songs, Eilish and Finneas' soulful "What Was I Was Made For" seems to be the clear award favourite, having already won a Grammy.

"I'm Just Ken" song will mark the first time that Ryan Gosling will be performing at the Oscars.

The Academy Awards otherwise known as the Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC and in more than 200 countries worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10 with the show beginning at 7:00pm ET.