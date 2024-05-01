‘The Fall Guy’ to release in Bangladesh ahead of international debut

In a surprising turn of events, the much anticipated, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt starrer film, "The Fall Guy" is all set to be released in Bangladesh two days ahead of its international debut.

Many may remember the American action-adventure TV series "The Fall Guy" from the 1980s. The film adaptation of the series with the same name is coming to the big screen much to the delight of the audiences.

Directed by Hollywood producer David Leitch, the film will be internationally released on May 3. However, On May 1, the film will be released in Star Cineplex, allowing Bangladeshi audiences to watch it before many other countries including the United States and Canada.

This news has been confirmed by Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager of Media and Marketing at Star Cineplex, on Tuesday (April 30).

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, pivotal figures in the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, are set to depart from Barbie Land and Los Alamos as they unite for "The Fall Guy". However, the burning question remains: will audiences flock to witness the pairing of the "Barbie'' and "Oppenheimer" stars in their latest action-comedy venture when it premieres this weekend?

While "The Fall Guy" may not reach the stratospheric box office heights of its predecessors, it's poised to dominate the charts as it kicks off the summer movie season. Anticipated to rake in over $30 million, with some industry insiders projecting an opening between $35 million to $40 million, the film carries a substantial budget of $130 million. Thus, strong word-of-mouth and international success will be crucial for "The Fall Guy" to navigate its path to profitability.

Already released in 38 international territories, including Australia, and Central America, the film has amassed $8.4 million. This weekend sees its expansion into over 40 additional markets, including the UK, Germany, France, and Mexico.

In "The Fall Guy", Gosling portrays an ex-stuntman enticed back into the industry to work on a colossal studio production helmed by his former flame, portrayed by Blunt. Complications arise when the film's lead actor (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) disappears.

Directed by David Leitch, known for "Bullet Train" and "Atomic Blonde", and featuring a stellar cast including Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, and Stephanie Hsu, "The Fall Guy" will premiere in over 3,800 North American venues.

Facing competition from the second weekend of Amazon MGM Studios' "Challengers", which debuted at $15 million, and the release of "Tarot", a low-budget horror film from Sony and Screen Gems, projected to earn between $5 million to $6 million, "The Fall Guy" must distinguish itself in a crowded market.

With the domestic box office experiencing a downturn of over 20%, theatres are eagerly awaiting potential blockbusters like "The Fall Guy" to invigorate audiences. However, challenges such as actors' and writers' strikes, coupled with COVID-related delays, have resulted in a scarcity of new releases. The industry is banking on films like "The Fall Guy" to surpass expectations and reignite enthusiasm among moviegoers, with hopes pinned on upcoming releases like "Despicable Me 4" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" to revive interest in beloved franchises. Otherwise, theatres face a lacklustre summer lineup.