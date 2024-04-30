New York Indian Film Fest to honour Shabana Azmi's 50 years in cinema

Legendary actress Shabana Azmi who has made a sturdy name for herself with her performances in countless classic movies will be celebrated for her immense contribution to the film industry in New York. The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) is therefore all set to commemorate the actress' 50-year-long cinematic journey in the film industry.

The 24th edition of the NYIFF, recognised as North America's longest-running and most prestigious Indian film festival, is scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 2. This year's lineup will feature a total of 49 narratives including documentaries, and short films — spotlighting acclaimed talents such as Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah from the world of cinema.

The festival will celebrate Azmi's five decades across Indian and international cinema with a special screening of her 1996 film "Fire". Azmi, who will be present at this year's NYIFF, has received five National Film Awards along with international acclaim for her pioneering roles.

Besides captivating us with her outstanding performances, Azmi is also known for her commitment to social activism, especially in advocating for women's rights and the underprivileged.

A recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, Shabana Azmi has appeared in over 140 Hindi films and 12 international productions, including Deepa Mehta's "Midnight's Children", Mira Nair's "The Reluctant Fundamentalist", and Ismail Merchant's "In Custody".

The festival, presented by the Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC), will kick off with the film "Dear Jassi", directed by Indian-American filmmaker Tarsem Singh. Singh, known for his work with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts, has also directed music videos for renowned acts such as rock band REM and Lady Gaga.

Closing the festival will be "Mrs", featuring Sanya Malhotra and directed by Arati Kadav.

This year's lineup includes notable films such as "The Umesh Chronicles", starring Bachchan and Vivek Gomber, directed by Pooja Kaul; "Khidki", a short film featuring Naseeruddin Shah; a documentary on Merchant Ivory; and Tannishtha Chatterjee starring in American filmmaker Wendy Bednarz's debut film "Yellow Bus".