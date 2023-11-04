Karan Johar requests Charlize Theron to not watch his films

Director Karan Johar recently drew a comparison between Shabana Azmi and Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, reflecting on a debate he had during the filming of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

During a conversation with Hollywood star Charlize Theron at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023, a discussion emerged around the topic of filmmakers' insistence on actors having to maintain impeccable appearances even in situations where it seems unnecessary. At that time, Charlize humorously shared her surprise at being handed lipstick right after falling off a truck.

"I never want you to see any of my movies. Because even when they are dying, they have everything ready," Karan replied to Charlize, causing her to burst into laughter. "Their hair is blow-dried, they have lipstick on, there is no compromise," he added.

He went on to share an anecdote about working with Shabana Azmi, likening her to Meryl Streep in terms of talent. During a scene in a kitchen, she had immaculate hair and makeup, wearing a beautifully draped saree. Shabana questioned, "Who cooks looking like this?" Karan responded that this is how it should be in his film.

In another scene at a funeral, Shabana Azmi requested to remove some of her makeup, citing the sad occasion. However, Karan preferred minimal alterations, emphasising the sharp camera lenses. Charlize Theron applauded Karan for his clarity in knowing what he wanted.

Shabana Azmi, a renowned Indian actress at the age of 73, continues to captivate audiences, particularly for her role in Karan Johar's film, where her performance and chemistry with Dharmendra won compliments.