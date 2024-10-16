Shabana Azmi to be honoured with Excellence in Cinema Award by Waheeda Rehman

Indian cinema legend Waheeda Rehman is set to present Shabana Azmi with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the 2024 Mumbai International Film Festival (MAMI). The announcement came via MAMI Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in an exclusive interview with a renowned Indian daily. Moreover, this moment between Waheeda and Shabana, two of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, is poised to be a celebration of cinematic history.

Shabana, whose career spans five decades, has made an indelible mark on Indian cinema with her performances that continue to redefine women's roles on screen. Waheeda Rehman and Shabana Azmi have starred together in four films: Aparna Sen's 15 "Park Avenue" (2005), Prakash Mehra's "Jwalamukhi" (1980), Gulzar's "Namkeen" (1982), and Ram Kelkar's "Pyaasi Aankhein" (1983)—each showcasing their talents in unforgettable ways.

Speaking of the award, Festival Director Dungarpur noted Shabana's "remarkable versatility and extraordinary body of work over 50 years," beginning with her award-winning debut in "Ankur" (1974). He added, "Her performances have enriched the fabric of Indian cinema with some of the most memorable female characters ever seen on screen. In 1999, MAMI honoured her contributions over the first 25 years of her career, and now, as she celebrates her golden jubilee, we are lucky to witness and celebrate her work once again."

The award presentation will take place on October 18, followed by a masterclass on October 19, where Shabana will share her experiences in conversation with fellow actress Vidya Balan. For fans and cinephiles alike, the masterclass will be a unique opportunity to gain insight into Shabana's journey, her method, and her thoughts on the evolution of Indian cinema. To further honour her legacy, MAMI will screen one of her most iconic films, "Arth" (1982), directed by Mahesh Bhatt, for which Shabana won her fourth of five National Awards for Best Actress.

Shabana Azmi's prolific career is more than just a collection of accolades—it is a testament to her ability to consistently bring complex, nuanced women to life on screen. From her fearless portrayal of Lakshmi in "Ankur" to her empathetic role in "Arth", her characters challenge societal norms and portray a range of emotions that resonate across generations. Whether playing a vulnerable woman fighting for independence or taking on more contemporary roles, Shabana has proven to be an actress of boundless depth.

Her recent triumphs, including winning the IIFA and Filmfare awards for Best Supporting Actress for Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani" (2023), illustrate that her magic continues to captivate audiences, even after 50 years in the industry. This achievement reflects not just longevity, but a career that has evolved with time while retaining its artistic integrity.

Waheeda Rehman being the one to present this award adds another layer of depth to the moment. A legend in her own right, Waheeda's illustrious career has paved the way for actors like Shabana to explore multifaceted roles. Both women have represented resilience, grace, and an unwavering dedication to their craft. Their collaborations in films like "Namkeen" and "15 Park Avenue" remain pivotal in both their filmographies.

This year's MAMI Film Festival is thus not only a celebration of Shabana's achievements but also a moment to reflect on the ongoing contribution of women in Indian cinema—both in front of and behind the camera. As Shabana once said, "Good roles don't come easy, you have to fight for them." It is this fighting spirit that continues to define her work, inspiring future generations of actors.

Through her work, Shabana Azmi continues to inspire conversations about gender, class, and social justice, making her contributions to cinema as relevant today as they were five decades ago.