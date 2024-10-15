Shujeo Shyam in critical condition, family seeks prayers

Renowned Ekushey Padak recipient and Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Shujeo Shyam is in critical condition. He has been admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of a government hospital in Dhaka, with plans to transfer him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) soon. Shyam has been receiving medical care for the past four months.

The news of his deteriorating health was confirmed to The Daily Star by his daughter, Rupa Manjuri Shyam. She shared that her father had not been feeling well in recent days, and a pacemaker had been implanted in his heart. Unfortunately, an infection at the pacemaker site has spread into his bloodstream, further complicating his condition.

"His breathing has worsened, and as a cancer patient with uncontrolled diabetes and kidney issues, his health is fragile. The doctors are considering multiple factors in his treatment, but his condition continues to decline. We request everyone to keep him in their prayers," Rupa said.

Shujeo Shyam is celebrated for his musical contributions during Bangladesh's Liberation War. He composed the tune for the final song broadcast by Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and the first song after the surrender of the then Pakistani occupation forces. He directed and composed the iconic "Bijoy Nishan Ureche Oi," with lyrics by Shahidul Amin and vocals by Ajit Roy.

Other notable compositions by Shyam from Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra include "Rokto Diye Naam Likhechi," "Rokto Chai Rokto Chai," "Aha Dhonno Amar Jonmobhumi," and "Ayre Chashi Mojur Kuli," among many others.