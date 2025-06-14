Messi relishes ‘exciting’ Club World Cup challenge with Miami

Lionel Messi has won the UEFA Champions League, the Copa America and, of course, the FIFA World Cup, but that doesn't mean he hasn't grown tired of winning more trophies.

He is fascinated and motivated by the "amazing opportunity" to win the new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off June 14 when Messi and Inter Miami CF meet Al Ahly FC in the opening match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

"It's an interesting competition. Having the chance to be part of it is exciting," Messi told FIFA.

"The expectations I have are different to the ones I had when I played for other teams, but I'm eager and I look forward to competing against the best (teams) and doing well."

Messi took Major League Soccer (MLS) by storm after joining Inter Miami in 2023. He led the Herons to a league-record 74 points to win the MLS Supporters' Shield, which secured the team's Club World Cup qualification.

The Argentinian has been in the USA long enough to know that American football fans will be drawn to the allure of the global showpiece, which will conclude July 13 at MetLife Stadium near New York City.

"I think there are huge teams coming from all over the world, and that moves a lot of people everywhere," Messi said. "We're talking about great teams, with very important players that people love to watch.

"It's a great opportunity to watch the best players play out here in the United States, and it's an amazing opportunity to do this."

The chance to see top clubs from South America and Europe vying for a title is special for everyone involved, according to Messi.

"It's a great opportunity to go up against them, and a really nice experience both for the players in the pitch and for the fans in the stands," he said.