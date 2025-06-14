Football
FIFA
Sat Jun 14, 2025 10:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 10:45 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Messi relishes ‘exciting’ Club World Cup challenge with Miami

Sat Jun 14, 2025 10:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 10:45 PM
FIFA
Sat Jun 14, 2025 10:45 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 10:45 PM
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during training at Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 13, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi has won the UEFA Champions League, the Copa America and, of course, the FIFA World Cup, but that doesn't mean he hasn't grown tired of winning more trophies.

He is fascinated and motivated by the "amazing opportunity" to win the new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off June 14 when Messi and Inter Miami CF meet Al Ahly FC in the opening match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It's an interesting competition. Having the chance to be part of it is exciting," Messi told FIFA.

"The expectations I have are different to the ones I had when I played for other teams, but I'm eager and I look forward to competing against the best (teams) and doing well."

Messi took Major League Soccer (MLS) by storm after joining Inter Miami in 2023. He led the Herons to a league-record 74 points to win the MLS Supporters' Shield, which secured the team's Club World Cup qualification.

The Argentinian has been in the USA long enough to know that American football fans will be drawn to the allure of the global showpiece, which will conclude July 13 at MetLife Stadium near New York City.

"I think there are huge teams coming from all over the world, and that moves a lot of people everywhere," Messi said. "We're talking about great teams, with very important players that people love to watch.

"It's a great opportunity to watch the best players play out here in the United States, and it's an amazing opportunity to do this."

The chance to see top clubs from South America and Europe vying for a title is special for everyone involved, according to Messi.

"It's a great opportunity to go up against them, and a really nice experience both for the players in the pitch and for the fans in the stands," he said.

Related topic:
Lionel MessiMessiInter MiamiClub World CupFIFA Club World Cup
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Big signings made ahead of Club World Cup 2025

4m ago

Messi strikes as Miami hit four to end losing streak

1m ago

I admire Messi but don't compare myself to him: Yamal

1m ago

Guardiola says rivals want City to fail 'more than ever'

1y ago

Messi on target but Miami held by lowly Toronto

2m ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির পাশাপাশি নিরপেক্ষতা নিশ্চিতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি সিইসির আহ্বান

কঠোর নিরপেক্ষতা বজায় রাখতে এবং কোনো রাজনৈতিক দলের স্বার্থে কাজ না করতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি আহ্বান জানান সিইসি।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কমিশনকে সহায়তায় আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী প্রস্তুত: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে